What do Instagram's branded content rules mean for influencers?

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, has just instituted branded content rules that could affect the way social media influencers promote their personal brands.

Under the new rules vaping products, tobacco products and weapons are barred from being promoted on the platform and special restrictions have been placed on alcohol and diet supplement advertising, according to Instagram. The company notes that these policies will begin to be enforced in the coming weeks.

The branded content feature turns Instagram sponsored posts into wider advertisements that go out across the platform, FOX Business’ Susan Li reported on “Mornings with Maria.”

Instagram suggests that using branded content, an influencer can “sustain and reinvest” in her “passion” by partnering with brands and publishers aligned with her own.

Instagram defines branded content as “a creator or publishers content that features or is influenced by a business partner for an exchange of value.”

These policies could impact social media influencers who make money on every Instagram post, Li said. She noted that a recent lawsuit revealed that Kim Kardashian, a prominent figure on the platform, makes up to $500,000 per Instagram post.

