Hundreds of NYC roles reportedly included in Amazon’s job reduction plan

The reported cuts are part of Amazon's previously announced plan to eliminate roughly 16,000 roles

Amazon's $200B AI spend raises profit concerns, tech stocks and crypto under pressure

Amazon’s latest wave of layoffs has reportedly hit New York, with hundreds of employees losing their jobs.

Roughly 135 corporate employees at Amazon’s 1440 Broadway office in Manhattan were laid off in January, according to the New York Post, citing a filing submitted to the New York State Department of Labor.

More than 100 other New York-based employees were also let go, the outlet reported, citing a source who said additional filings are expected to surface in state records in the coming weeks.

Exterior view showing the Amazon logo mounted on the building housing the company’s German headquarters in Munich.

The Amazon logo is displayed on the side of Amazon Germany's headquarters in Parkstadt Schwabing, Munich, Bavaria, Jan. 27, 2026. (Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The reductions are part of Amazon’s sweeping restructuring effort, the New York Post reported.

Last month, Amazon announced plans to eliminate about 16,000 roles across the company as part of an organizational overhaul aimed at "reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy," while continuing to invest heavily in areas such as artificial intelligence.

"Some of you might ask if this is the beginning of a new rhythm where we announce broad reductions every few months. That's not our plan," human resources executive Beth Galetti said at the time.

Amazon Prime delivery person

An Amazon Prime delivery person is pictured in a van sorting packages in Queens, N.Y. (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company previously slashed about 14,000 corporate positions in October during another reorganization. In total, the recent reductions bring Amazon’s job cuts to approximately 30,000.

While that figure represents a small fraction of Amazon’s 1.58 million global employees, the majority of whom work in warehouses and fulfillment centers, it amounts to nearly 10% of the company’s corporate workforce, according to Reuters.

The downsizing marks the largest workforce reduction in Amazon’s 30-year history, surpassing the 27,000 jobs eliminated between late 2022 and early 2023, Reuters reported.

Andy Jassy, chief executive officer of Amazon.com Inc.

Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon.com Inc., speaks during an event in New York Feb. 26, 2025.  (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CEO Andy Jassy said last year that while new technology may create new roles, it will also streamline operations and reduce staffing needs in certain areas, the New York Post reported.

"We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today," Jassy said in June. "In the next few years, we expect that [AI] will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company."

Amazon did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

FOX Business' Ashley Carnahan, Bonny Chu and Pilar Arias contributed to this report.