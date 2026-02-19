Hundreds of NYC roles reportedly included in Amazon’s job reduction plan

Amazon’s latest wave of layoffs has reportedly hit New York, with hundreds of employees losing their jobs.

Roughly 135 corporate employees at Amazon’s 1440 Broadway office in Manhattan were laid off in January, according to the New York Post, citing a filing submitted to the New York State Department of Labor.

More than 100 other New York-based employees were also let go, the outlet reported, citing a source who said additional filings are expected to surface in state records in the coming weeks.

AMAZON VAN GETS STUCK IN 'DANGEROUS' MUDFLATS AFTER DRIVER FOLLOWS GPS ROUTE

The reductions are part of Amazon’s sweeping restructuring effort, the New York Post reported.

Last month, Amazon announced plans to eliminate about 16,000 roles across the company as part of an organizational overhaul aimed at "reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy," while continuing to invest heavily in areas such as artificial intelligence.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 204.86 +0.07 +0.03%

"Some of you might ask if this is the beginning of a new rhythm where we announce broad reductions every few months. That's not our plan," human resources executive Beth Galetti said at the time.

AMAZON PHARMACY TO EXPAND SAME-DAY PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY TO 4,500 US CITIES

The company previously slashed about 14,000 corporate positions in October during another reorganization. In total, the recent reductions bring Amazon’s job cuts to approximately 30,000.

While that figure represents a small fraction of Amazon’s 1.58 million global employees, the majority of whom work in warehouses and fulfillment centers, it amounts to nearly 10% of the company’s corporate workforce, according to Reuters.

The downsizing marks the largest workforce reduction in Amazon’s 30-year history, surpassing the 27,000 jobs eliminated between late 2022 and early 2023, Reuters reported.

AMAZON PRIME AIR DRONE CRASHES INTO TEXAS APARTMENT BUILDING

CEO Andy Jassy said last year that while new technology may create new roles, it will also streamline operations and reduce staffing needs in certain areas, the New York Post reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today," Jassy said in June. "In the next few years, we expect that [AI] will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company."

Amazon did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

FOX Business' Ashley Carnahan, Bonny Chu and Pilar Arias contributed to this report.