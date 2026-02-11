Amazon Pharmacy to expand same-day prescription delivery to 4,500 US cities

Amazon is expanding its same-day prescription delivery service to nearly 4,500 U.S. cities and towns by the end of 2026, adding about 2,000 new communities, including statewide coverage in Idaho and Massachusetts.

The move deepens Amazon’s push into the prescription drug market, which it entered in 2018 through its acquisition of PillPack. The company is positioning faster delivery and subscription pricing as competitive advantages against traditional pharmacy chains.

Amazon said the expansion comes as pharmacy closures, staffing shortages and transportation barriers make it harder for some patients – particularly in rural and remote areas – to access medications.

"Patients shouldn't have to choose between speed, cost, and convenience when it comes to their medication, regardless of where they live," said John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy. "By combining our pharmacy expertise with our logistics network, we're removing critical barriers and helping patients start treatment faster—setting a new standard for accessible, digital-forward pharmacy care."

The company said it improved delivery speeds across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., in 2025. Faster shipping is expanding into rural areas, including remote Alaska towns and parts of the Navajo Nation, where the nearest pharmacy can be nearly an hour away.

Amazon is also integrating pharmacy services with One Medical, the primary care provider it acquired in 2023. Some One Medical patients can pick up prescriptions at in-clinic kiosks, and the company began filling select prescriptions at those electronic kiosks in December. One Medical operates on a $199 annual membership model.

In October, Amazon partnered with WeightWatchers to supply medications, including injectable GLP-1 obesity treatments, to its members. Amazon Pharmacy also offers the oral GLP-1 Wegovy pill.

The company continues to promote cost-saving programs, including Prime Rx discounts of up to 80% on generics and 40% on brand-name drugs for uninsured members, as well as RxPass, a $5-per-month subscription available in 48 states for more than 50 common medications.

Amazon said its expanded same-day and next-day delivery network is aimed at patients managing both acute and chronic conditions.

Reuters contributed to this report.