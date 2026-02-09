Amazon Prime Air drone crashes into Texas apartment building

An Amazon Prime Air delivery drone crashed into a Texas apartment building last week, with the incident caught on a bystander's video.

The drone crash occurred in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas, on Feb. 4 when a Prime Air MK30 drone collided with the side of the apartment building and crashed to the ground.

FOX 4 KDFW reported that Cessy Johnson was working from home and heard the drone flying nearby, so she began to record it on her phone, as she hadn't seen one in use before.

When the drone moved outside of her view, she told the outlet that she began to hear noises that didn't seem right and then saw falling debris before the drone itself crashed outside the building.

"The propellers on the thing were still moving, and you could smell it was starting to burn. And you see a few sparks in one of my videos. Luckily, nothing really caught on fire where it got, it escalated really crazy," she said.

"But they had to come and try to dismantle it. And then shortly after they came, two Amazon guys came and they had to clean it up and like take it in their truck," Johnson told FOX 4 KDFW.

Amazon issued an apology for the drone crash and said it's investigating the cause.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and are actively investigating the cause of this incident," Amazon spokesperson Terrence Clark told FOX Business.

The company is working to make minor repairs to the building related to the collision.

A growing number of retail companies are offering drone delivery services to customers as a means of streamlining the process.

FOX 4 KDFW noted that Amazon and Walmart offer drone delivery in North Texas communities like Richardson, where Amazon began drone deliveries in December.