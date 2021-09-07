Hulu to raise prices in October; here's how its cost compares to other streaming services

Disney's Hulu will hike prices for its core streaming service plans next month, the company informed customers on Tuesday.

Hulu’s base ad-supported plan will cost $6.99 beginning on Oct. 8, up $1 from its old price. The platform’s ad-free plan will cost $12.99 per month, also a $1 increase.

The price hikes will not impact Hulu’s live TV plans, which cost $64.99 for the ad-supported version and $70.99 for the ad-free version. Disney’s streaming service bundle of ad-supported Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ will also maintain its current price of $13.99 per month.

Hulu had 42.8 million paid subscribers as of the end of Disney’s third quarter, company executives said last month. The subscriber base was up 21% compared to one year earlier and achieved profitability for the first time last quarter after years of prioritizing user growth.

NETFLIX PASSWORD SHARING CRACKDOWN UNDERWAY WITH NEW TEST AND WARNING

Disney increased the cost of its three-service bundle by $1 last March

FOX Business breaks down how Hulu’s prices compare with those of other streaming services below.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 184.34 +3.34 +1.85%

Disney platforms

Disney+

Cost: $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

ESPN+

Cost: $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

Other platforms

Apple TV+

Cost: $4.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Video

Cost: $8.99 per month for Prime Video or $119 per year as part of Amazon Prime annual subscription.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

HBO Max

Cost: $14.99 per month.

Netflix

Cost: $13.99 per month for subscribers, while its premium plan costs $17.99 per month

Paramount+

Cost: $4.99 for ad-supported service, $9.99 for premium service.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Peacock

Cost: Free for base service, $4.99 per month for premium service.