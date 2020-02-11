Huawei maintains secret 'back door' mobile network access: Report

Chinese company Huawei Technologies Co. has secretly been able to access mobile phone networks around the world for more than a decade, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The company can use “back doors” built into network hardware for law enforcement that equipment makers should be unable to access, U.S. officials told the Journal.

A Huawei spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment. The company told the Journal that the allegations were not true.

Huawei "has never and will never do anything that would compromise or endanger the security of networks and data of its clients," the company told the Journal. "We emphatically reject these latest allegations. Again, groundless accusations are being repeated without providing any kind of concrete evidence."

U.S. officials had kept the intelligence they said shows Huawei’s back door capability classified until late last year, when they provided some information to allies, including the U.K. and Germany, according to the report. U.K. officials recently decided to give Huawei access to build parts of its new high-speed mobile network despite repeated objections from the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, Canadian officials haven’t decided whether to use Huawei technology. But the results of an Angus Reid Institute survey released Tuesday show that 56 percent of Canadians favor completely banning Huawei and 34 percent said a limited arrangement like the one approved in the U.K. would be acceptable.

