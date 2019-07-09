Huawei remains on US sales blacklist: Wilbur Ross

A U.S. sales ban on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Tech. remains in place and the Trump administration will provide exemptions only when it can determine there is no threat to national security, according to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

At the G-20 summit, President Trump said the White House would reverse course and lift the ban imposed on the company as the U.S. seeks to restart trade negotiations with China.

But Huawei remains on the so-called “entity list,” Ross said at an event in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, which means U.S. companies will need to apply for a license to sell to the firm.

Google was among the top American businesses reportedly pressuring the Trump administration to lift the ban.

A spokesperson for the Mountain View, California-based company did not immediately respond to an inquiry from FOX Business on whether it has been provided a license.