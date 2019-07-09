US, China seek to restart trade negotiations

Top U.S. and Chinese officials are expected to speak this week in an attempt to jump-start stalled trade negotiations between the two nations, but many of the same tensions that undermined talks previously remain.

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and his counterparts in China will discuss the potential agreement by phone this week, according to a senior administration official. Should those talks be successful, a face-to-face meeting is expected.

The revived negotiations come after President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed at the G20 summit to withhold the imposition of any new tariffs. Duties on $250 billion in Chinese products, however, remain and are a lingering point of tensions in the discussions.

At the meeting in Japan, Trump also said he would reverse a decision to block U.S. firms from selling to Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co., but the details continue to remain unclear.

Meanwhile, the White House is facing pressure from moderate House Democrats to halt any plans to force a vote on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the trade deal between the three nations meant to update the North American Free Trade Agreement.

"Moving forward with implementing legislation absent the agreement of Democratic leadership would almost certainly be taken as a failure to fulfill the consultation requirements of TPA," lawmakers wrote in a letter to Lighthizer.

The Trump administration says it is working “in good faith and constructively” with Congress, but urged quick passage of the USMCA.

Edward Lawrence contributed to this report.