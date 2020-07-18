How many movies are on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video has 12,828 free movies, according to June data from streaming-service search engine RealGood.

The streaming service, which costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year for an Amazon Prime membership, includes free, two-day shipping on Amazon Prime products.

STREAMING SERVICES BY THE NUMBERS

Prime Video offers 1,427 free movies and TV shows per subscription dollar spent, according to RealGood.

HOW MANY MOVIES ARE ON NETFLIX?

That's excluding the thousands of movies Amazon allows customers to rent. Amazon offered more than 18,400 movies total for free or for rent in March, Variety magazine reported.

Prime Video also offers 2,220 free TV shows, according to RealGood.

By comparison, Netflix offers 3,781 movies and 1,940 TV shows; the streaming service has more subscribers than Amazon Prime Video and costs $12.99 per month.

