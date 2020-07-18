How many movies are on Netflix?

Netflix has 3,781 movies, according to data from streaming-service search engine RealGood.

The streaming service, which has more subscribers than Amazon Prime Video despite having the same subscription price at $12.99 per month, offers 291 movies and TV shows per dollar spent, RealGood found.

Netflix has 1,940 TV shows.

Amazon Prime Video, by comparison, offers 12,828 free movies per subscriber and more than 18,400 free and rental movies. Amazon offers 1,427 free movies per subscription dollar spent, according to RealGood.

Netflix, however, offers more high-quality TV shows, RealGood found.

The streaming service ranked No. 1 in the U.S. after YouTube, according to Statista.

