How Google was founded

Google traces its origins back to 1995 when company co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin were grad students at Stanford University in California.

The pair met when Brin was assigned to serve as Page’s tour guide while he considered enrolling at Stanford for grad school, according to Google’s website. Soon after their meetings, Page and Brin began working together to develop an algorithm for the search engine that became the core of Google’s business.

Initially dubbed Backrub, the search engine was eventually renamed Google. The Google.com domain name was registered in 1997.

Google officially incorporated in 1998 after Andy Bechtolsheim, co-founder of Sun Microsystems, invested $100,000 in the startup. Page and Brin used the money to open Google’s first headquarters at a garage in Menlo Park, California.

The company went public in 2004 and quickly established itself as one of the most prominent U.S. tech firms. Google launched a number of additional services, including Gmail and the Chrome web browser.

Google executives restructured the company as a conglomerate called Alphabet in 2015. The reorganization plan established Google as a subsidiary of Alphabet as part of an effort to promote flexibility and autonomy among the company’s growing number of business initiatives.

Google’s parent company is one of the most valuable corporations in the world. Alphabet has a market capitalization of more than $950 billion.

Page has a personal net worth of $63 billion, according to Forbes. Brin has a personal net worth of $61 billion.

