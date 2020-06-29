Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Google

How Google was founded

Larry Page and Sergey Brin met at Stanford University in California

close
Google will start paying for some news content after complaints from publishers. FOX Business’ Susan Li with more. video

Google to pay publishers for news content

Google will start paying for some news content after complaints from publishers. FOX Business’ Susan Li with more.

Google traces its origins back to 1995 when company co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin were grad students at Stanford University in California.

Continue Reading Below

The pair met when Brin was assigned to serve as Page’s tour guide while he considered enrolling at Stanford for grad school, according to Google’s website. Soon after their meetings, Page and Brin began working together to develop an algorithm for the search engine that became the core of Google’s business.

HOW FACEBOOK WAS FOUNDED

Initially dubbed Backrub, the search engine was eventually renamed Google. The Google.com domain name was registered in 1997.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GOOGLALPHABET INC.1,397.17+34.63+2.54%

Google officially incorporated in 1998 after Andy Bechtolsheim, co-founder of Sun Microsystems, invested $100,000 in the startup. Page and Brin used the money to open Google’s first headquarters at a garage in Menlo Park, California.

WHO IS GOOGLE CEO SUNDAR PICHAI?

Former California Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox says the 'defund the police' movement is negatively impacting communities.Video

The company went public in 2004 and quickly established itself as one of the most prominent U.S. tech firms. Google launched a number of additional services, including Gmail and the Chrome web browser.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Google executives restructured the company as a conglomerate called Alphabet in 2015. The reorganization plan established Google as a subsidiary of Alphabet as part of an effort to promote flexibility and autonomy among the company’s growing number of business initiatives.

Google’s parent company is one of the most valuable corporations in the world. Alphabet has a market capitalization of more than $950 billion.

Page has a personal net worth of $63 billion, according to Forbes. Brin has a personal net worth of $61 billion.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS