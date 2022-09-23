How to get FOX Business headlines on your iPhone lock screen

Readers can now get their FOX Business headlines right on their iPhone's lock screen! Here's how to do it.

First, you'll need to download the iOS 16 Apple operating system and update your FOX Business app.

To update the operating system, if you haven't already done so: under "Settings," select "General," then "Software Update," and iOS 16.0 will appear as an "Available Update."

To update your FOX Business app, open the "App Store" application, then tap "Search" on the bottom-right corner, and search for FOX Business. Tap on the FOX Business icon in the search results, then tap "UPDATE." (If it says "OPEN" instead, it's already updated to the most current version.) Open the app to launch it.

Next, swipe down from the top-left side of the screen to view the iPhone lock screen. Tap and hold it until the screen pops up with a button that says "Customize" and a plus sign in a blue circle appears at the bottom right.

Select "Add Widgets" and scroll to search for the FOX Business widget.

Tap or drag to add the widget to the bar below the time.

Once you've added the widget, tap "Done" in the top right-hand corner to save the widget and wallpaper and "Set as Wallpaper Pair."

That's it! Now you'll be able to read FOX Business headlines as soon as you pull up your phone.

The headlines update automatically. Tap the headline to read the full story on your FOX Business app.