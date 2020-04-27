Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Business Tech

Houseparty app fueling coronavirus video chat demand

Houseparty, Zoom and these video platforms see spike in downloads during coronavirus pandemic

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 27

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Video chat apps are being downloads now more than ever while stay-at-home orders remain in place,

Continue Reading Below

HouseParty, a social networking platform that lets up to eight users group video chat via smartphone or desktop app, alerts users when friends are online. The app was launched in 2016, but it garnered renewed popularity recently. There was a 1072 percent increase in downloads as more people rely on it for socializing while socially distancing.

Group video chat app Houseparty app sees surge in demand. 

Users spend, on average, 51 minutes a day on the app in Houseparty groups and one-on-one person chats.

Houseparty has been more frequently used for social gatherings among friends and family from happy hours to virtual birthday parties and more casual conversations. But many companies have been relying on Zoom, which went from 10 million users in December to more than 300 million currently to connect employees.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
FBFACEBOOK INC.188.06-2.01-1.06%

However, Zoom has been criticized for privacy and cybersecurity concerns, so more people and companies could be considering other video conferencing platforms to conduct both business and more leisurely chats and big tech is ramping up efforts in the space.

Indeed, with the rising demand to stay connected, Facebook also announced its expanding its video capabilities. The social network company announced last week the launch of its Messenger Rooms, a tool to start virtual hangouts with up to 50 participants that will let friends pop in the chat whenever they wish.

HOUSEPARTY COMPETES WITH ZOOM AS CORONAVIRUS FUELS VIDEO MEETING SURGE

Facebook is doubling the number of people that can participate in its video calls on mobile messenger app WhatsApp from four to eight and introducing video calls to its Facebook Dating vertical in addition to implementing a new live-streaming feature on Facebook and Instagram.

The launches come at a time when more people are craving social connectivity. Facebook’s Messenger and WhatsApp have had 700 million people using its audio and video calls per day, and 800 million people per day use Live video features on Facebook and Instagram, TechCrunch reported.