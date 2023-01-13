HBO Max increases monthly service fee by one dollar to $15.99

Warner Bros. Discovery has increased the monthly subscription price for HBO Max for the first time in the platform's two-year history.

Starting Thursday, to receive no advertisements in the United States, users will have to pay $15.99 a month plus tax. The price hike is a $1 increase from $14.99 and a 7% rise overall.

Users who are subscribed to the $14.99 a month plan will immediately begin paying the new $15.99 fee for the next bill cycle around Saturday, Feb. 11.

"This price increase of one dollar will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users," the streaming giant said in a statement on Thursday.

The new Warner Bros. Discovery, which was formed following Discovery's purchase of WarnerMedia in 2022, has removed content recently in order to cut costs. Several once-popular shows have been removed from the streaming platform, including "FBoy Island," "Westworld," "The Nevers" and "Raised by Wolves."

Moreover, HBO Max cut over 250 "Looney Tunes" episodes and three seasons of the original "Flintstones," as well as 200 classic "Sesame Street" episodes.

Meanwhile, the company is set to add other shows, such as the video game adaption of "The Last of Us," one of the more anticipated streaming releases beginning on Jan. 15.