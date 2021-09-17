HBO offers 50% discount to subscribers after Amazon Prime exit

WarnerMedia-owned HBO will offer a sizable discount to current and former subscribers following the cable network’s exit from Amazon Prime Video’s Channels platform, the company said Friday.

HBO lost an estimated five million subscribers who signed up through Amazon after an agreement between the two corporate giants expired on Wednesday. The discount offer is an effort to retain users who had their subscriptions cut short.

Users can subscribe to HBO Max, the company’s streaming platform, at a 50% discount through Sept. 26. The subscription will cost $7.49 per month for the first six months, down from its normal cost of $14.99 per month.

HBO TO LOSE 5M SUBSCRIBERS AFTER AMAZON PRIME EXIT: REPORT

HBO said the discount is available to all customers who accessed the network through Prime Video, as well as new and returning HBO Max subscribers. Users can sign up for the deal at HBOMax.com or through Apple, Google, LG, Microsoft, Sony, Roku and Vizio platforms.

WarnerMedia and Amazon reached an agreement to drop HBO from Prime Video in 2020. HBO executives say the decision was made to establish a direct connection with paid subscribers, rather than rely on a third party.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

HBO Max had roughly 68 million global paid subscribers as of July. WarnerMedia projects that HBO and HBO Max will have 70 million to 73 million global subscribers by the end of the year.