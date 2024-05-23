Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy
Published

DOJ sues Live Nation and Ticketmaster, alleging 'monopolistic control' over live events business

Attorney General Merrick Garland says it is 'time to break up Live Nation'

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 23

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Attorney General Merrick Garland is vowing that it is "time to break up Live Nation" as the Justice Department is suing the company and its subsidiary Ticketmaster for "monopolization and other unlawful conduct that thwarts competition in markets across the live entertainment industry." 

The Justice Department announced Thursday that it and 30 state and district attorneys general have filed a civil antitrust lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. 

"We allege that Live Nation relies on unlawful, anticompetitive conduct to exercise its monopolistic control over the live events industry in the United States at the cost of fans, artists, smaller promoters, and venue operators," Garland said in a statement. "The result is that fans pay more in fees, artists have fewer opportunities to play concerts, smaller promoters get squeezed out, and venues have fewer real choices for ticketing services. It is time to break up Live Nation." 

Live Nation and Ticketmaster did not immediately respond Thursday to requests for comment from FOX Business. 

TAYLOR SWIFT LIFTS DEMAND ON AIRLINE TICKETS TO EUROPE 

MGM Music Hall at Fenway concert venue

The MGM Music Hall at Fenway, in Boston, Massachusetts is one of many concert venues operated by Live Nation.  (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Justice Department says exclusionary practices carried out by Live Nation and Ticketmaster protect what it refers to as its "flywheel." 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
LYV LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC. 101.40 -0.58 -0.57%

"The flywheel is Live Nation-Ticketmaster’s self-reinforcing business model that captures fees and revenue from concert fans and sponsorship, uses that revenue to lock up artists to exclusive promotion deals, and then uses its powerful cache of live content to sign venues into long term exclusive ticketing deals, thereby starting the cycle all over again," the Justice Department said in a statement. 

Prosecutors allege in one instance, "Live Nation-Ticketmaster successfully threatened financial retaliation against a firm unless it stopped one of its subsidiaries from competing to gain a foothold in the U.S. concert promotions market." 

DIDDY MUSIC ‘PAUSED’ ON PELOTON PLATFORM AFTER MEMBER BACKLASH 

Ticketmaster logo on phone screen

The Justice Department says it has filed a civil antitrust lawsuit against "Live Nation Entertainment Inc and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ticketmaster LLC, for monopolization and other unlawful conduct that thwarts competition in markets across the (Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

They also say "Live Nation-Ticketmaster locks concert venues into long-term exclusive contracts so that venues cannot consider or choose rival ticketers or switch to better or more cost-effective ticketing technology. 

"Live Nation-Ticketmaster has increasingly gained control of key venues, including amphitheaters, through acquisitions, partnerships, and agreements," the Justice Department adds. "Live Nation-Ticketmaster restricts artists’ use of those venues unless those artists also agree to use their promotion services." 

Live Nation logo

The logo and trading information for Live Nation Entertainment is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in May 2019.  (Reuters/Brendan McDermid / Reuters Photos)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS        

Prosecutors say the lawsuit ultimately "includes a request for structural relief, seeks to restore competition in the live concert industry, provide better choices at lower prices for fans, and open venue doors for working musicians and other performance artists." 