Hacker hits Magellan Health with ransomware attack

Magellan Health said a hacker made off with some personal information in a ransomware attack last month.

Continue Reading Below

The Fortune 500 health care company said in a letter that the hacker gained access to its systems after sending a phishing email impersonating a client on April 6. The attacker accessed one corporate service with some information like names, addresses, tax details and Social Security numbers, and used malware designed to steal passwords.

“At this point, we are not aware of any fraud or misuse of any of your personal information as a result of this incident,” Magellan wrote in the letter to those whose information was compromised in the incident.

HACKING AGAINST CORPORATIONS SURGES AS WORKERS TAKE COMPUTERS HOME

Magellan filed the notice with the California attorney general’s office Monday.

The company said it’s working with the FBI and that it added more security protocols to protect against a similar incident from happening.

Magellan is also providing identity theft protection for people whose personal information was affected.

HIT BY RANSOMWARE? HERE’S WHAT THE FBI SAYS YOU SHOULD DO

“We take the privacy and security of your personal information very seriously and we sincerely regret any concern this incident may cause you,” the company wrote in the letter.

Ransomware is an ongoing threat for businesses, governments and other entities. In 2019, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received 2,047 complaints of ransomware with losses totaling $8.9 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS