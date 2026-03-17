Amazon launches 1-hour and 3-hour delivery options with new tiered pricing structure for customers

Amazon announced Tuesday that customers in select locations can now receive even faster deliveries in as little as one or three hours for an additional fee.

The e-commerce giant noted that Prime members benefit from significantly lower service costs than non-members for the ultra-fast delivery option.

Members will pay $9.99 for the one-hour delivery and $4.99 for the three-hour option. Meanwhile, customers without a membership will pay $19.99 for the one-hour shipping and $14.99 for the three-hour alternative.

"These new delivery options save customers time by bringing the selection typically available in local supercenters straight to their doorsteps," the company said.

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According to the Seattle-based company, the one-hour delivery option is already available in hundreds of U.S. cities and towns, while the three-hour window has expanded to more than 2,000 locations.

The one-hour option is available in several major and smaller cities, including Los Angeles; Chicago; Houston; Washington, D.C.; Nashville; Oklahoma City; Des Moines in Iowa; Boise in Idaho; and American Fork in Utah.

The broader three-hour delivery network covers large, mid-size and smaller cities, as well as surrounding suburbs, including Cornwall, Pennsylvania; Harrah, Oklahoma; and Arabi, Louisiana.

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Customers can find eligible items using the app’s new "In 1 Hour" and "In 3 Hours" search filters. The company’s user interface and dedicated storefront page also highlight items that qualify for one- and three-hour delivery. Shoppers can also confirm exactly which options are available in their area by visiting www.amazon.com/getitfast.

Both accelerated shipping tiers will be available for more than 90,000 products, including everyday essentials and retail items such as pantry goods, beauty products, over-the-counter medications, electronics, toys, clothing, and home and garden supplies.

The faster delivery options reportedly leverage predictive AI inventory placement algorithms — which help forecast customer demand and strategically position products — alongside Amazon's existing Same-Day Delivery sites, locations that already act as highly efficient all-in-one fulfillment hubs.

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Amazon is also testing a service called "Amazon Now" in select locations to offer everyday essentials and fresh grocery items in 30 minutes or less.

The service, which was launched in December 2025, is available in parts of Seattle and Philadelphia.

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Prime members can expect discounted delivery fees starting at $3.99 per order, while non-Prime customers pay $13.99.

FOX Business reached out to Amazon for more information.