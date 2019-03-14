Google's slogan is ‘Do the right thing’ then why are they helping China?

General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testified before a Senate panel on Thursday saying the work Google is doing in China is indirectly benefiting the Chinese military.

The revelation left more than a few people scratching their heads after the tech giant refused to work with the Pentagon, claiming the U.S. government's military goals do not align with the company's principles.

“This comes at a time when Elizabeth Warren and now several other people are running for president are talking about breaking up these companies because of the monopoly that they have,” Fox News contributor Liz Peek said on FOX Business' “Bulls & Bears” Thursday. “Let’s also remember it's not just AI where Google is helping China. It's in all kinds of surveillance products, which aids to the incarceration and following of more than one million Muslims in China.”

Others also point out that Google may try to play the ignorance card and claim they were unware their products are being used to support a foreign military.

“China owns five trillion dollars of the Chinese economy," FOX Business' Kristina Partsinevelos added, “Google is probably going to play the card that it was maybe an indirect benefit, but they must have known given the government's influence.”

This is the latest scandal Google is confronting after a bug exposed the account information of 500,000 users last year.