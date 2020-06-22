Google 'spin' after ad crackdown undercuts Section 230 argument: The Federalist co-founder

Google's "spin" after blocking or warning conservative sites' about access to its ad platform undercuts the tech giant's arguments about Internet regulation, The Federalist co-founder Ben Domenech said on Monday.

WHAT IS SECTION 230?

"Google in this case, I think embarrassed by the whole situation, came up with a spin that it was because of our comment section," Domenech told "Mornings with Maria." "That's something that actually undercuts all of their arguments about Section 230, which Attorney General Barr addressed with Maria [Bartiromo] this weekend in a way that I think clearly sets up a situation where that aspect of our law is going to be reformed."

Last week, Google blocked financial blog ZeroHedge from its advertising platform and warned The Federalist, saying content in their comment sections violated its policies.

NBC NEWS UNDER FIRE FOR APPARENTLY PUSHING GOOGLE TO REMOVE CONSERVATIVE SITES FROM AD PLATFORM

NBC News published a story with the help of London-based Center for Countering Digital Hate on Google taking action against the sites, but Google disputed part of the story. In addition, the story's author faced backlash for thanking the Center for Countering Digital Hate for "their hard work and collaboration" when the story went live.

The crackdown comes as both the left and the right are pushing to more tightly regulate big tech companies. Earlier this year, President Trump signed an executive order that could remove some tech companies' liability protections if they engage in "selective censorship" harmful to national discourse.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider."

"These companies held themselves out as open to all comers. That's how they built up all of their membership and networks, saying we have a wide variety of views," Domenech said. "Then they've switched, now they are being more selective and they are starting to censor different viewpoints."

