Conservative children's books launch 'Matrix' parody video ahead of 'Matrix 4' release

BRAVE Books has released a "Matrix" parody video ahead of the release of "The Matrix Resurrections."

The "Woketrix" video echoes the notorious explanation of the Matrix that Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) gives in the first film, but this video urges a child to take the "red pill" of Brave Books to escape the false reality of "Wokeism."

"You are here because you know something," a character in a suit and black sunglasses says as the video opens. "What you know you can't explain, but you feel it. You've felt it your entire life, that there's something wrong with the world. Do you want to know what it is? Wokeism."

"Wokeism is everywhere," the Morpheus-like character continues. "It is all around us, even now in this very room. You can see it when you look out your window, or when you turn on your television. You can feel it when you play in the ball pit or when you go to sleep in your crib. It is the world that has been pulled over your eyes to blind you from the truth: that you are a slave, like everyone else you were born into bondage. Born into a prison for your mind."

"Unfortunately, no one can be told what Wokeism is, you have to see it for yourself," he continues. "This is your last chance. After this, there is no turning back. You take ‘Woke Up My Baby,’ the story ends. You wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take ‘BRAVE Books,’ you stay in wonderland, and I tell you how deep the rabbit hole goes."

The camera then pans away from the man to show a little girl, who seems far more interested in a "juice cup" than in deep questions of reality.

The parody serves as a clever ad for BRAVE Books, a series of children's books written by conservative authors that promote conservative ideas. Ashley St. Clair wrote "Elephants Are Not Birds," addressing gender. Elizabeth Johnston wrote "Little Lives Matter," addressing the sanctity of life. Jack Posobiec wrote "The Island of Free Ice Cream," showing the dangers of communism. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, wrote "Fame Blame and the Raft of Shame" about cancel culture. The Hodgetwins wrote "More Than Spots and Stripes," inoculating kids against critical race theory .

Former NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch wrote "Paws Off My Cannon," teaching kids about the Second Amendment. Graham Allen wrote "Son of Truth," teaching kids to value the truth even if it comes with consequences.

"BRAVE Book's Matrix parody Woketrix is more than a fun spoof," Loesch told FOX Business. "It points out that the matrix that Neo battles in the movie really isn’t that different from the ideologies our kids face today. Both are hidden under the surface, working when you’re not looking to change the way you see everything around you."

"We always appreciate when people use comedy to combat the lies in our culture today," Keith and Kevin Hodge, known as the Hodgetwins, told FOX Business. "Everybody in Hollywood just needs to rewatch the original Matrix movie and see that Neo picked the red pill. That scene is literally the perfect depiction of where we are at in society today. We got a bunch of stupid people thinking it's okay to believe whatever you want to believe and conservatives are simply offering the truth."

"At BRAVE, we want to help parents teach their children to love the truth so that they will be able to withstand woke influences," Trent Talbott, CEO of BRAVE Books, told FOX Business. "Our passion is doing that in a fun and creative way, and this video is just one example of that. If the woke left is teaching our children lies through entertainment, we’ll do the same with truth."