Google secures $110M land bid in San Jose, despite protests

San Jose officials on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve a $110 million public land sale to Google, just weeks after the company spent a whopping $1 billion to acquire more property in Silicon Valley.

It’s part of the search engine giant’s plans to transform the city’s downtown and develop a huge complex that will eventually feature up to 6 million square feet of space, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, but came amid mass protests by residents anxious about skyrocketing housing costs and potential residential displacements that reportedly led to some arrests.

Although plans still need to be finalized and approved, Google said it would ultimately bring 20,000 jobs to the city, making it the largest private employer in the area.

Google could not immediately be reached for comment.

In addition to the $110 million land it plans to buy and the $1 billion purchase in Mountain View, Calif., Google has poured another $2.83 billion into property acquisitions in San Jose, Sunnyvale and Mountain View, over the course of the past two years, according to the Mercury News.

Google has also been expanding beyond the realm of Silicon Valley: Earlier this month, it geared up to increase its real estate holdings in New York City, adding enough space for about 12,000 new employees.

In February, the tech company spent $2.4 billion to acquire Chelsea Market, an office complex, food hall and tourist attraction -- the biggest property purchase in the U.S. this year.