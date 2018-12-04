The best US companies to work for

For those whose 2019 resolution list includes finding their dream job, a new survey could help point you in the right direction.

On Wednesday, Glassdoor released its annual list of the top companies to work for, drawing from millions of employee reviews for more than 800,000 companies.

Technology and health care were the sectors with the most companies in the top 100 on the list, while San Francisco and New York City were home to the most top 100 company headquarters.

Here are the top 10:

1. Bain & Company

Bain & Company is one of the largest management consultancy firms, headquartered in Boston. The company had a Glassdoor employee review rating of 4.6 out of 5.

Workers cited “outstanding compensation” and the work environment as benefits.

The firm ranked second on last year’s list.

2. Zoom Video Communications

Coming in second place this year is Zoom Video Communications – a Silicon Valley-based computer software company. Among the services the company offers is a cloud platform for conferences and webinars.

Zoom was founded in 2011.

3. In-N-Out Burger

Fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger took the third spot on the list, with a 4.5 employee rating. Workers said the company offers great training and opportunities to advance.

Pay is also a plus at In-N-Out.

Managers at the chain can earn $160,000 per year. Starting wages are above California’s minimum wage requirements, and the company also offers eligible employees benefits and access to retirement plans.

4. Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies is a construction project management software firm, headquartered in California.

The company offers a cloud-based “centralized hub” for help managing projects and teams.

One employee wrote in a review that the biggest upside to working there is the opportunity for career growth.

5. Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group is global management consulting firm.

The company, although headquartered in Boston, has more than 90 locations in 50 countries. About 16,000 employees work for the firm.

6. LinkedIn

Professional networking platform LinkedIn was voted the sixth best place to work. It rose a number of spots from last year’s ranking of 21.

7. Facebook

Social media giant Facebook fell from the number one spot on last year’s rankings to number seven this year, while its employee rating fell from 4.6 to 4.5. The company has topped the list three out of 11 years.

Facebook has suffered a recent string of high-profile missteps, pertaining to data privacy and potential biases.

8. Google

Search giant Google came in eighth place in 2018, following a stronger performance the year prior (fifth).

Google has also made headlines this year, after employees began to speak out against company policies. Workers’ concerns – and protests – over how the military could use Google’s technology contributed to executives’ decision to pull a bid for a $10 billion cloud contract with the Pentagon. Employees have also protested the handling of sexual misconduct claims and a controversial plan to restart a censored version of the search engine in China.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was scheduled to testify before lawmakers on Wednesday, but the hearing is postponed due to the funeral for former President George H. W. Bush.

9. Lululemon

Athletic apparel company Lululemon ranked ninth, with an employee rating of 4.4. One review cited the company’s support of employee goals as a perk of employment.

10. Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines leaped a number of spots from last year, when it ranked 23rd, to make the top 10 this year.

Employee reviews cited the company’s culture and community events as pluses.

Amid a nationwide shortage of pilots, Southwest is one airline that has raised salaries throughout recent years to attract more talent.