Google rolls out privacy updates for Maps, YouTube

Privacy concerns are at the center of a couple of new updates available to Google products, allowing users more leeway to cover their digital footprint.

Much like the Incognito Mode that is popular on Google’s Chrome web browser, the same principal stands for the new updates to Maps. According to Google in a Wednesday announcement, users "activity on that device, like the places you search for, won’t be saved to your Google Account and won’t be used to personalize your Maps experience." This is helpful in terms of keeping to a minimum the literal digital trail users leave when utilizing Maps to travel.

The update, Google claims, is easy to turn on and off. But being in Incognito Mode does have a certain impact, nullifying data for the commuter alert that notify users of traffic or the recommendations feature that makes suggestions based on proximity.

Incognito is only available for the Android app and not the web-based version.

This new wrinkle comes a day after Apple had their own privacy updates to Maps, including being able to strike an address as part of the iOS 13 update.

Google also announced that YouTube will now have an auto-delete feature. This enablement allows users of the video-streaming website to have their personal history automatically deleted after a certain parameter.

Google also said its new Password Checkup feature will check the strength and security of your saved passwords.

Password Checkup will also provide other useful information to users such as details about data breaches.

