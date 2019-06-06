Google to buy cloud company Looker for $2.6 billion

Alphabet Inc.’s Google announced Thursday that it plans to buy Looker, a business-intelligence and big-data analytics company, for $2.6 billion in cash.

“Google Cloud is being used by many of the leading organizations in the world for analytics and decision-making,” Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said in a statement. “The combination of Google Cloud and Looker will enable customers to harness data in new ways to drive their digital transformation.”

In November, Google Cloud replaced its CEO with Kurian, a former Oracle executive. This marks his first major transaction as chief executive of the cloud unit.

Google did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

According to Synergy Research Group, Amazon has dominated the industry, controlling more than 30 percent of the cloud infrastructure services market share. It’s trailed by Microsoft at 15 percent, while Google lags with less than 10 percent.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.