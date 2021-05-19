Google exec says Meet demand grows more than expected in new remote era

Skyrocketing demand for technology during the coronavirus pandemic jolted Google into record territory in the new remote era, according to one company executive.

The use of Google Meet, which allows colleagues to host meetings over video chat, grew more strongly than expected.

"It's been a phenomenal year for us," Google Workspace vice president and general manager Javier Soltero told FOX Business’ "Varney & Co." "I think we started over three trillion video minutes in all of 2020… So the numbers are pretty staggering."

"The impact that this has had on people's lives and being able to connect people both at work and at home has been something really, really special for us," he added.

Google workers have been remote themselves throughout the pandemic and are set to return to the office at the beginning of July, according to Forbes. However, in a more recent statement by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, some workers may never return at all.

Pichai tweeted on May 5 that 20% of employees will stay at home forever and 60% will follow a hybrid work model, allowing them to go into the office part-time.

Google isn't the only Big Tech company following the new trend of working from home permanently. Twitter and Microsoft are also giving many employees the option to work from home forever, according to The Verge.

While the future of remote versus in-person work remains uncertain for most companies, Soltero said that Google's impact on the office isn't going anywhere.

"Over the past year we've been really focused on not only enabling people to stay connected and productive while they're working from home. But now, as you mentioned, many companies and organizations here in the U.S. and around the world are starting to think about bringing their workers back into the office and what kind of working models we have in the future," Soltero explained.

"It's important to give them the right set of tools so that no matter where you are, you can be effective and productive," he added.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Google's parent company, Alphabet, reached record sales numbers in the first quarter of 2021, with digital advertising greatly contributing to these highs.

FOX Business' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this article