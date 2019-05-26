Google adds food ordering to products without delivery app download

Hungry people can now order food through Google without downloading an app.

Continue Reading Below

The tech giant announced Thursday customers can now use Google Search, Maps and Google Assistant to order from food delivery services including ChowNow, DoorDash, Postmates, Delivery.com and Slice. The new feature doesn’t require users to download an app and will give people the option to select delivery or pickup times and check out with Google Pay for a select number of restaurants.

“Starting today, we’re making it even easier to get food delivered to your doorstep,” Google wrote in a blog post.

For those who want to order food through Google Assistant, users could say “Hey Google, order food from” the restaurant they want. People can also reorder a meal they previously got.

Advertisement

People can also search for specific restaurants or cuisines through Google Search or Google Maps and click the “order online” option.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Google said it will be connecting with more delivery services to give users more options to order food with just a few clicks through its products.