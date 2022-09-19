Google erroneously sent a nearly $250,000 payment to engineer

Google erroneously sent a security engineer a payment of nearly a quarter of a million dollars, the engineer said in a tweet last week.

The tech giant "randomly" sent him $249,999 "a little over 3 weeks ago," Yuga Labs security engineer Sam Curry tweeted from his verified account. In his Sept. 13 tweet, Curry included a photo of what appears to be a nearly $250,000 payment from "Google Llc Edi Pymnts."

"I still haven't heard anything on the support ticket. Is there any way we could get in touch @Google?" the engineer wrote at the time. "(It's OK if you don't want it back…)."

Curry told FOX Business on Monday that he has since been in contact with Google and returned the funds to the tech giant.

"Our team recently made a payment to the wrong party as a result of human error," a Google spokesperson told FOX Business. "We appreciate that it was quickly communicated to us by the impacted partner."

"I thought it was all pretty fun, sad I had to send it back, and can't help but wonder if they'd have noticed if I kept it!" Curry said.

In late July, Google's parent company Alphabet reported about $69.69 billion in second-quarter revenues for 2022, compared to roughly $61.88 for the same period last year. As a result, its net income narrowed to $16 billion from $18.5 billion.