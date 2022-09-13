Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Business Tech

DuckDuckGo, Mozilla and others support bill to reign in Big Tech's power

Pro-privacy companies want bill to ban 'self-preferencing' by Big Tech platforms

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 13

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

A group of 13 companies urged the U.S. Congress on Tuesday to approve a bill that would rein in giant tech companies like Alphabet's Google and Meta's Facebook.

DuckDuckGo, Mozilla, Proton and other companies that advertise themselves as pro-privacy expressed support for a bill to ban self-preferencing by Big Tech platforms like Google and Amazon.com.

GOOGLE CEO SUNDAR PICHAI LOOKING TO IMPROVE TECH GIANT'S EFFICIENCY

A U.S. congressional leader on antitrust, Senator Amy Klobuchar, has spent much of the summer urging the Senate to pass the bill to no avail. Klobuchar, a lead sponsor along with Republican Chuck Grassley, has said she has the 60 votes needed for passage but prospects of it becoming law this year appear to be dimming.

Big tech logos

DuckDuckGo, Mozilla and Proton are among the 13 companies urging the U.S. Congress to approve a bill that will limit the power of massive tech giants like Google and Meta. Pictured: Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google logo illustration picture. (Reuters / Reuters Photos)

In a letter to Senate and House leadership, the companies said that the big tech firms have used their dominance to steer consumers away from services that offer more privacy protections.

"While more and more Americans are embracing privacy-first technologies, some dominant firms still use their gatekeeper power to limit competition and restrict user choice," they wrote in the letter.

FORMER TRUMP ADVISERS WARN BIG TECH BREAKUPS COULD MAKE THE US VULNERABLE TO CHINA