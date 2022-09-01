Crypto firm erroneously sent woman $7 million+ 'refund'

Crypto.com erroneously sent an Australian woman millions of dollars instead of a $100 AUD refund, according to a Supreme Court of Victoria legal document published last week.

Over $10.4 million AUD (about $7.1 million USD at the current exchange rate) were mistakenly transferred into Thevamanogari Manivel's bank account in May 2021 after someone at Crypto.com accidentally entered the wrong number while attempting to refund $100, according to the legal document. Australian media outlets appear to have first reported on the mix-up.

Manivel used $1.35 million AUD of the funds (about $916,500 in U.S. dollars) to purchase property in a suburb of Melbourne that she subsequently gave to her sister, Thilagavathy Gangadory, Crypto.com's Australian companies alleged, according to the court document. She transferred funds to a joint account, her daughter and others, the document said.

It was not until seven months later that the crypto exchange company realized the error while conducting a routine audit, the document said. The crypto firm then pursued legal action against eight defendants, including Manivel and her sister, over the accidentally transferred funds.

"As the matter is before the courts, we are unable to comment," a Crypto.com spokesperson told FOX Business.

Manivel's account was frozen in February after she had already transferred funds, according to the legal document. Crypto.com was unsuccessful in getting Gangadory's account frozen.

The court issued a default judgement in favor of Crypto.com in Gangadory's case, ordering the payment of $1.35 million AUD to the crypocurrency exchange plus interest, the sale of the Melbourne property and the payment of legal costs, according to the document. The case will be back in court next month.