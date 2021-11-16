Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Google

Google Cloud outage affects Spotify, Snapchat, other sites

The outage began around 1 p.m. ET, with customers unable to access the services and encountering 404 errors

close
Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes on 36 states suing Google over its app store practices.  video

Google ‘weaponizing’ small businesses with fees, unlawfully costing them billions: Utah AG

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes on 36 states suing Google over its app store practices. 

Several major websites, apps, and services, including Spotify, Discord, and Snapchat, experienced brief service interruptions on Tuesday afternoon during a global Google Cloud outage.

The outage began around 1 p.m. ET, with customers unable to access the services and encountering 404 errors. Google said the issue "with Cloud Networking has been resolved for all affected projects" as of 3:08 p.m. ET.

"On November 16 around 10:10 a.m. Pacific Time, some of our customers experienced a service disruption due to an error with Google Cloud networking. The issue is now resolved," Google said in another update at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Google app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic) (Reuters Photos)

DownDetector noted a spike in outages for several websites around the same time the Google Cloud outage occurred. Spotify, Discord, Snapchat, and Etsy were among the notable services affected.

"Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Google Cloud, which may be impacting your service," DownDetector said.

Snapchat logo is seen displayed on a phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on November 29, 2020. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Both Snapchat and Spotify acknowledged connectivity issues during the outage.

"Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in," Snapchat tweeted.

Close up of male hand using mobile phone. Detail of man hand holding smartphone while listening to music with earphone. Close up of black screen of smart phone. (istock)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We’ll keep you posted," Spotify said.

Both sites later tweeted that the issue appeared to be resolved.