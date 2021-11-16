Google Cloud outage affects Spotify, Snapchat, other sites

Several major websites, apps, and services, including Spotify, Discord, and Snapchat, experienced brief service interruptions on Tuesday afternoon during a global Google Cloud outage.

The outage began around 1 p.m. ET, with customers unable to access the services and encountering 404 errors. Google said the issue "with Cloud Networking has been resolved for all affected projects" as of 3:08 p.m. ET.

"On November 16 around 10:10 a.m. Pacific Time, some of our customers experienced a service disruption due to an error with Google Cloud networking. The issue is now resolved," Google said in another update at 3:30 p.m. ET.

DownDetector noted a spike in outages for several websites around the same time the Google Cloud outage occurred. Spotify, Discord, Snapchat, and Etsy were among the notable services affected.

"Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Google Cloud, which may be impacting your service," DownDetector said.

Both Snapchat and Spotify acknowledged connectivity issues during the outage.

"Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in," Snapchat tweeted.

"We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We’ll keep you posted," Spotify said.

Both sites later tweeted that the issue appeared to be resolved.