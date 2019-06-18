Google Calendar worldwide outage sends Twitter in a frenzy: 'Time no longer exists'

Google Calendar was down around the world on Tuesday, which left Twitter users in a panic.

Continue Reading Below

The tech giant confirmed on its service dashboard that it had received reports of problems at 10:22 a.m. ET, though it only classified the issue as a service disruption, rather than an outage.

“We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Calendar,” the initial dashboard description said. “We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar.”

The service disruption notification came only an hour and a half after G Suite promoted the app on Twitter, saying it makes scheduling "simpler."

Advertisement

By 11:40 a.m. ET, Google marked the problems as a service outage on the dashboard, saying the company was investigating the issue.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,110.20 +16.31 +1.49%

During the outage, Twitter users reacted by either panicking about the outage or celebrating their unscheduled day.

“Google Calendar is down and I don't know where I am or where I'm supposed to be,” one person wrote.

“So, if Google Calendar goes down, the one thing that tells me what to do and when to do it, does that mean I get the day off?” someone else tweeted.

Another person said: “google calendar is down, time no longer exists, you're free.”

By 1:13 p.m. ET, the company reported the outage was fixed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

“The problem with Google Calendar should be resolved,” the service dashboard description said. “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.”

Earlier this month, Google suffered another outage that took YouTube, Gmail and Snapchat offline because of issues with its Cloud, The Verge reported.