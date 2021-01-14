Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

Google bans political ads ahead of Biden inauguration

Google is banning all political ads, including those mentioning impeachment or the inauguration

close
Digital Trends editor-in-chief Jeremy Kaplan and FOX Business' Susan Li discuss Apple aiming to produce cars by 2024 and Google and Facebook teaming up against possible antitrust action.video

Case against Google, Facebook is 'very large': Digital Trends editor-in-chief

Digital Trends editor-in-chief Jeremy Kaplan and FOX Business' Susan Li discuss Apple aiming to produce cars by 2024 and Google and Facebook teaming up against possible antitrust action.

Google has banned political ads after last week's Capitol riot and ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GOOGLALPHABET INC.1,754.01+6.76+0.39%

"Given the events of the past week, we will expand our Sensitive Event policy enforcement to temporarily pause all political ads in addition to any ads referencing impeachment, the inauguration, or protests at the U.S. Capitol," Google spokesperson Charlotette Smith told FOX Business.

Smith added that Google regularly pauses ads "over unpredictable, 'sensitive' events when ads can be used to exploit the event or amplify misleading information."

The tech giant similarly banned political ads after the 2020 U.S. presidential election until Dec. 10.

This March 19, 2018 file photo shows a Google app in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

YOUTUBE SUSPENDS TRUMP'S CHANNEL AFTER VIOLATING POLICY ON INCITING VIOLENCE

Google has additional policies that block content inciting violence or promoting hate, and the company will be "extremely vigilant about enforcing on any ads that cross this line," Smith said.

Google's "sensitive events" policy prohibits ads that could "potentially profit from or exploit a sensitive event with significant social, cultural or political impact" and has designated the weeks between the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and Biden's inauguration as a "limited Sensitive Event," according to a letter from Google to advertisers on the platform.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Effective Thursday, [Jan.] 14, we will be expanding that designation to include all political ads," Google said in the letter. "While this policy is in place, advertisers will not be able to run ads referencing candidates, the election, its outcome, the upcoming presidential inauguration, the ongoing presidential impeachment."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Google is planning to keep the policy in place until Jan. 21, the day after Biden's inauguration.