Google to be subject of fresh antitrust probe: Report

Search giant Google is reportedly coming under increased scrutiny for potential anticompetitive practices as regulators zero in on the power of the country’s largest technology companies.

Continue Reading Below

According to a report from The Washington Post on Tuesday, more than half of the nation’s state attorneys general are preparing to announce an antitrust investigation into Google next week. Three people familiar with the matter told the publication that a group of state officials will detail the investigation at a news conference on Monday.

In a statement to FOX Business, a spokesperson for Google said it continues to work with regulators, including attorneys general, to answer questions about its business and the tech sector.

“Google's services help people every day, create more choice for consumers, and support thousands of jobs and small businesses across the country,” the spokesperson said.

While Amazon and Facebook have found themselves at the center of similar concerns about industry dominance and potential anti-competitiveness, it is not clear they will face similar investigations.

Advertisement

The Department of Justice in July announced an antitrust review of the overall technology industry. The Federal Trade Commission has also opened an investigation into Facebook, after the social media giant was fined $5 billion for privacy violations.

While regulators have recently zeroed in on potential antitrust violations among the nation’s largest tech companies, so too have lawmakers.

President Trump first said last year he was considering antitrust action against Google, Facebook and Amazon.

Meanwhile, breaking up big tech companies has been a feature of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 campaign. She has specifically called out Amazon, Google and Facebook for consolidating power and crowding out competition.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS