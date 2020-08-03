Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Google

Google, ADT partnering on home security products

Google will invest $450 million in ADT in exchange for newly created Class B shares

close
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai says Google will not tailor its features to favor presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election.video

Sundar Pichai says Google won't silence conservatives

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai says Google will not tailor its features to favor presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Google is pairing its Nest smart home technology with ADT and buying a stake in the home security company.

Continue Reading Below

Google’s Nest hardware will be integrated at ADT, which does system installations and monitoring.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

ADT plans to begin offering Google devices to its customers starting this year. Shares of the company, based in Boca Raton, Florida, spiked 85% before the opening bell Monday.

Google will invest $450 million in ADT in exchange for newly created Class B shares that come with no votes in company elections, appointments, or removal of directors. It's stake amounts to about 6.6% of the company.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Both companies will commit an additional $150 million, subject to the achievement of certain milestones, to be used for co-marketing, product development, technology and employee training to advance the partnership.