How much Google makes from ads

Google's ad revenue could fall as much as 5.3% in 2020

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on retiring third-party cookies that websites attach to users’ browsers and the privacy and ad revenue issues surrounding this data. video

Sundar Pichai: Google doesn't use Gmail data for ad services

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on retiring third-party cookies that websites attach to users’ browsers and the privacy and ad revenue issues surrounding this data.

This year, Google's ad revenue is expected to drop for the first time in years, according to the advertisement marketing research website eMarketer.

GOOGLALPHABET INC.1,538.37+14.86+0.98%

The tech giant's ad revenue could fall as much as 5.3 percent to $39.58 billion by the end of the year, though it remains the largest digital ad platform in the U.S., followed by Facebook and Amazon.

“Google has been growing its net U.S. ad revenues at a slower rate than the overall digital ad market since 2016, so this year will continue a trend of Google losing digital ad market share in the US," Nicole Perrin, eMarketer principal analyst, said in a July 22 statement.

Google logo at the Google headquarters in Brussels. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

The company made nearly $42 billion in ad revenue in 2019.

Google’s share of the digital ad market in the U.S. is also expected to shrink to 29.4 percent from 31.6 percent in 2019, according to eMarketer.

"Google’s net U.S. ad revenues will decline this year primarily because of a sharp pullback in travel advertiser spending, which in the past has been heavily concentrated on Google’s search ad products," Perrin said. "Travel has been the hardest-hit industry during the pandemic, with the most extreme spending declines of any industry."

