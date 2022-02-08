GoFundMe’s ‘attack’ on Canada’s Freedom Convoy shows dangers of big tech: ex-NY official

GoFundMe’s decision to remove the fundraiser for the trucker freedom protest in Ottawa is the latest example of big tech trying to shut down voices shunned by the left and is the "latest red flag that Silicon Valley’s power over us has to be stopped," a former lieutenant governor of New York said.

Betsy McCaughey, a Republican who served with former Gov. George Pataki, penned an op-ed in the New York Post taking the Redwood City, Calif., fundraising company to task for its decision to ice out the protesters from the $10 million raised in online donations.

She pointed out that the company defended its move based on reports that there has been "violence and other unlawful activity." She said as of Friday—when the company made its decision—there had been only three arrests. She compared the protest to the unrest in Portland, Ore., in 2020, and said GoFundMe seemed to have no issue helping raise "hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Portland General Defense Committee" that defended those arrested in the city "who set fires to police stations, vandalized city hall, wielded weapons and injured police officers."

GoFundMe did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

Canadian police announced Monday that seven people have been arrested and more than 100 have been issued tickets in connection to "demonstration-related enforcement" in Ottawa.

This comes after Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon as approximately 500 trucks and vehicles with the "Freedom Convoy" continued to linger in the streets of the Canadian capital to protest vaccine mandates and other coronavirus-related restrictions.

