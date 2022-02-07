Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Vaccines

New Canadian 'Freedom Convoy' fundraising page pulls in over $2 million on first day

GoFundMe halted the fundraising effort on its platform last week

close
The Federalist Senior editor Chris Bedford on GoFundMe facing backlash after shutting down the donation page for the Canadian trucker protest. video

GoFundMe to refund $10 million from Canada Convoy donations

The Federalist Senior editor Chris Bedford on GoFundMe facing backlash after shutting down the donation page for the Canadian trucker protest.

The new fundraising page for the Canadian "Freedom Convoy" protesting vaccine mandates raised more than $2 million on its first day.

About $2.4 million was raised by Sunday morning at 9 a.m., one day after the fundraising initiative began on the platform GiveSendGo, the Washington Examiner reported

The total money raised as of Monday afternoon is more than $4.7 million, with a total goal of $16 million. 

GOFUNDME BACKTRACKS ON REDISTRIBUTING MONEY FOR CANADIAN TRUCKERS, UNDER THREAT OF FRAUD INVESTIGATION

The effort to fundraise for the Canadian truckers protesting the federal government’s vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers first started on the platform GoFundMe in mid-January. 

Image 1 of 3

The last truck blocking the southbound lane moves after a breakthrough resolved the impasse where anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators blocked the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alberta, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.  | AP Newsroom

On Friday, GoFundMe ended the fundraiser, citing "evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation."

CANADIAN 'FREEDOM CONVOY' LAWYERS DEMAND GOFUNDME LIFT FROZEN FUNDS

Convoy organizers soon announced fundraising would be held on the site GiveSendGo instead. 

TED CRUZ DEMANDS FTC LAUNCH INVESTIGATION INTO GOFUNDME FOR SEIZING TRUCKER CONVOY FUNDS

"We’ve decided to team up with an organization called GiveSendGo, which is going to enable us to get donations into the hands of truckers much much quicker," Freedom Convoy 2022 organizer Tamara Lich said in a video posted to Rumble.

After GoFundMe halted the fundraising effort, the platform initially announced that the roughly remaining $9 million raised would be given to organizations approved by Freedom Convoy organizers and verified by the site, instead of refunding the donations. 

Outrage mounted following the announcement, with Gov. Ron DeSantis saying Florida’s attorney general will investigate GoFundMe and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz saying Sunday he sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission asking for an investigation into the for-profit crowdfunding platform. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

GoFundMe later backtracked and said all the money would be refunded to donors. 