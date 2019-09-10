Foxconn falling behind on $100M pledge to University of Wisconsin-Madison

Foxconn Technology Group may be falling behind on a huge monetary commitment it made to a university in Wisconsin – where it is expected to operate a multi-billion manufacturing facility.

As first reported by the Wisconsin State Journal, Foxconn delivered about $700,000 of the $100 million it pledged to the University of Wisconsin-Madison as part one of the university’s largest ever research partnership.

The world’s largest electronic provider pledged to invest the cash in engineering and innovation research, while laying the foundation for a science and technology institute.

A spokesperson for the University of Wisconsin-Madison did not return FOX Business’ request for comment. However, a spokesperson told the Wisconsin State Journal that “no significant progress” had been made on discussions.

In a statement to the Associated Press, a Foxconn spokesperson said it remained committed to engineering and research at the school.

The university planned to raise an additional $100 million as part of the fundraising campaign.

Foxconn however, has come under fire in the past over concerns it may not fulfill its promises to the state.

The company recommitted to its plans to build a $10 billion facility earlier this year, following rumblings among state lawmakers about potentially wanting to renegotiate the deal.

The deal to build the facility was struck in 2017 by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, and has been touted by President Trump as a victory for the U.S. manufacturing sector. As part of the deal, state lawmakers negotiated a package including about $4 billion worth of incentives.

Foxconn already failed to meet a hiring goal last year. It is expected to employ 13,000 people over 15 years.