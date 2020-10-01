Former Twitter CEO says some capitalists 'going to be the first' to be 'shot in the revolution'

Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo said some capitalists "are going to be the first" to be "shot in the revolution" in a tweet Wednesday.

"Me-first capitalists who think you can separate society from business are going to be the first people lined up against the wall and shot in the revolution," he wrote. "I'll happily provide video commentary."

Costolo was responding to a tweet in a thread about whether tech companies and business leaders should involve themselves in social justice issues.

"Tech companies used to welcome lively debate about ideas and society," he tweeted in the thread on Sept. 29. "It was part of the social contract inside the company, and it's what differentiated tech culture from, say, Wells Fargo culture. Now it's considered a distraction."

Twitter did not immediately respond to an inquiry asking whether Costolo's Wednesday tweet was in violation of any of its policies.

Twitter's violent threats policy states that tweets "threatening to kill someone" and "threatening to seriously hurt someone and/or commit a other [sic] violent" act that could result in injury are not permitted on the site.

Costolo's tweet comes as companies big and small grapple with how to address the public amid the coronavirus pandemic, an upcoming election and a racial reckoning after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as the shooting of Jacob Blake, that sparked protests throughout the summer.

Tech giants ranging from Twitter to Apple, Amazon and Facebook have released statements and implemented policies that aim to address racial injustice on a corporate level.

