Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tech

Former Theranos exec Sunny Balwani begins 13-year prison sentence in California

The former top deputy and ex-boyfriend of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes self-surrendered at a Los Angeles County federal facility

close
FOX Business host Cheryl Casone has the latest on Sunny Balwani being found guilty of 12 counts of fraud for a Theranos scam on The Claman Countdown. video

Former Theranos president found guilty of fraud

FOX Business host Cheryl Casone has the latest on Sunny Balwani being found guilty of 12 counts of fraud for a Theranos scam on The Claman Countdown.

Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former Theranos president and ex-boyfriend of disgraced founder Elizabeth Holmes, has begun serving his 13-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in the failed blood-testing startup.

Balwani, 57, self-surrendered Thursday to the FCI Terminal Island prison in San Pedro, California.

former Theranos president Sunny Balwani

Sunny Balwani, former president of Theranos Inc., arrives at federal court in San Jose, California, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Balwani, ex-boyfriend of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, was found guilty of all charges against him for his role i (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A San Jose jury found Balwani guilty in July on 12 federal criminal fraud charges for scamming investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars in an elaborate scheme with Holmes.

Holmes, 37, was convicted in January 2022 of one charge of conspiracy and three charges of fraud for her role in the scam. She is set to report to prison next week to begin serving her 11.25-year sentence.

FORMER OUTCOME HEALTH EXECUTIVES FOUND GUILTY OF FRAUD

The co-defendants and former lovers were indicted on criminal fraud charges in 2018, but were tried separately in trials both overseen by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila.

Davila denied both Holmes and Balwani's multiple requests for new trials. Both have maintained their innocence throughout their respective court proceedings, and Holmes is currently appealing her case with the Ninth Circuit.

Elizabeth Holmes arrives at court

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, March 17, 2023.  (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu / AP Newsroom)

Holmes launched Theranos in 2003 at the age of 19 after dropping out of Stanford University. She dazzled Silicon Valley and investors alike with claims that she had developed a revolutionary technology that could diagnose upwards of 200 diseases with just a few drops of a patient's blood.

Balwani became Theranos' chief operating officer in 2010, serving as Holmes' deputy and pouring $15 million of his own funds into the business. The pair had dated for years before he joined the company, but kept their romance a secret.

FOUNDER OF STUDENT LOAN ASSISTANCE STARTUP ARRESTED ON FRAUD CHARGES

Investors poured more than $900 million into Theranos, making Holmes a billionaire on paper at the company's peak. But things began to unravel in 2015 after The Wall Street Journal exposed that Theranos was actually using traditional blood-testing machines for testing rather than its own technology.

The next year, Holmes dumped Balwani both as her business partner and lover. The company shuttered in 2018, the same year both of them were indicted.

elizabeth holmes sentencing

Courtroom drawing of Elizabeth Holmes during her sentencing hearing, November 18, 2022. ((Vicki Behringer 11/18/22))

During her trial, Holmes took the stand and pointed blame at Balwani, saying that he mislead her about the effectiveness of Theranos' technology. She also accused him of emotional and sexual abuse, claims which he denied.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Balwani did not speak in his own defense during his trial, where his attorneys portrayed him as a benevolent investor who became wrapped up in Holmes' scheme. Prosecutors argued that Balwani was an active participant in the fraud, who assisted Holmes in duping investors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.