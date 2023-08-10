Former Navy SEAL, Netflix star says AI is deterrent to war

Shield AI co-founder and star of Netflix’s "Unknown: Killer Robots" Brandon Tseng says not only is the future of war AI, the technology is also its greatest deterrent.

The former Navy SEAL compared the development of AI technologies for military use to the nuclear program and its ability to prevent or end a war.

"Our nuclear triad provided roughly 70 years of relative global stability. It is a strategic deterrent. Had we been able to put up thousands of aircraft over the Russian and Ukrainian border, Putin would have rethought his invasion calculus," Tseng said.

Already, countries, including Ukraine, are relying on pilotless aviation to carry out dangerous military objectives in their war against Russia. However, Ukraine is losing 10,000 drones per month due to electronic warfare, primarily by jamming GPS and other communications.

"The U.S. will rely on AI pilots that do not require GPS or communication and work like self-driving technology," Tseng said.

Using AI pilots and associated aviation technologies, the U.S. military can implement a "swarming strategy", sending hundreds to thousands of aircraft into the skies at once.

"The U.S. is in an AI race with China, but it’s hard to say where the Russians are with their ongoing conflict and priorities. But Putin has made the comment whoever leads in AI will rule the world; President Xi of China has said that it is China’s desire to lead in AI by 2030, and by virtue lead the world" Tseng said.

"Deterrence is the name of game and war is incredibly costly in terms of blood and treasure," he added.

