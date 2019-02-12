Former Google president: AI ‘displaces’ these US jobs

Former Google China President Kai-Fu Lee said the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) will come in waves.

“The first wave has already happened, it’s the internet industry,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday. “Every website and app uses AI.”

Lee, who is now the CEO of Chinese venture capital firm Sinovation Ventures, said the industries that could benefit most from AI are financial, health care, retail and manufacturing.

However, with the rise of AI also comes the fall of other types of jobs, especially those that are routine, he said, including white collar, entry level, and blue collar, which are most at risk.

“As long as a job is routine, can be defined by an objective function and is quantitative in nature, over time, it will eventually get displaced," he said.

For example, in Lee’s opinion, truck driving will look very different in the next few years.

“The process of driving a truck on the highway today -- research technologies already beat people. We just have to implement it,” he said. “So I’d say in about five years, there will be very competitive, safer autonomous-lead driving trucks that stay on highways.”

Lee also said that “certain types of doctors” will “mostly” be displaced within a decade.

“Radiology -- at least within the job of the radiologist that of looking at an MRI, CT, X-ray, and writing down what is being observed whether it’s a tumor, size and so on -- those will be better done by machines probably over the next 10 to 15 years,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that radiologists will be out of work. They can move on to research, they can do more [of] the patient interaction. But a decent part of the job will be gone.”

And similarly, the diagnosis of certain types of cancer will be replaced by machines as well.

“Let’s say lung cancers, skin cancer ... we’re beginning to see AI algorithms doing better than doctors in specific diseases,” he said.

"Let's say lung cancers, skin cancer ... we're beginning to see AI algorithms doing better than doctors in specific diseases," he said.