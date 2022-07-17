Florida family drives into electric car problem: a replacement battery costs more than vehicle itself

A family in Florida drove into a major problem after buying a used electric vehicle: the replacement battery for their dead car wound up costing more than the used car was purchased for.

Avery Siwinski is a 17-year-old who's parents spent $11,000 on a used Ford Focus Electric car, which is a 2014 model and had about 60,000 miles when it was bought, according to KVUE.

The teenager had the car for six months before it began giving her issues and the dashboard was flashing symbols.

"It was fine at first," Siwinski said. "I loved it so much. It was small and quiet and cute. And all the sudden it stopped working."

She told the news outlet that the car stopped running after taking it to a repair shop, and the family eventually found out that the car's battery would need to be replaced.

The problem? A battery for the electric car costs $14,000, according to the news outlet.

Siwinski's grandfather stepped in to help out with the car problems because her father passed away in June due to colon cancer.

The Ford dealership had advised us that we could replace the battery," said her grandfather, Ray Siwinski. "It would only cost $14,000."

However, the family found out that there weren't any batteries of that type available anymore because the Ford model is discontinued.

"Then we found out the batteries aren't even available," Siwinski said. "So it didn't matter. They could cost twice as much and we still couldn't get it."