Fitbit users will be required to log in through Google by 2025

Due to an acquisition by Google, all Fitbit accounts will be integrated with the search engine by 2025.

In January 2021, Google purchased Fitbit, the fitness brand, and now will begin requiring users to use Google accounts to access their devices.

Currently, Fitbit users have online accounts that are separate from Google services; however, by 2023, new customers will have to sign in to a Google account.

Existing accounts will be supported separately until Google decides to make the shift in 2025. But Fitbit users who upgrade to a new Fitbit device or who activate new features must do so with a Google account.

"This will be until at least early 2025. After the support of Fitbit accounts ends, a Google account will be required to use Fitbit. We'll provide additional information in 2023, closer to the launch of Google accounts on Fitbit," Fitbit said in a statement.

"When we launch Google accounts on Fitbit, you'll have the option to move Fitbit to the Google account that you use with other Google services, like Gmail."

As of now, users are only prompted to connect to Google when they grant third-party permission to link their Fitbit data to the search engine or use Gmail to log in.

Fitbit maintains that when the switchover occurs, Google will protect customer data and not use health and wellness information for Google advertisements.

"In addition, during the migration flow, before you complete the move, you'll have the opportunity to review and make changes to your Fitbit data and setup," the company noted.

"After you complete your move, you'll continue to be able to manage your data from your Google account settings and the app."