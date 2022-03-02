Fitbit recalls 1.7M smartwatches over burn hazard

More than 1 million Fitbit smartwatches sold throughout the United States and abroad are being recalled because they pose a burn hazard.

The fitness company, owned by Google, issued the recall for its Ionic smartwatches, which track activity, heart rate and sleep, because its lithium-ion battery inside can overheat, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The company already received at least 115 reports in the U.S. about the battery overheating, according to the recall.

A majority of those reports, approximately 78, involved burn injuries, including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns, according to the recall notice.

In total, the recall includes 1 million Fitbit Ionic Smartwatches sold in the United States in addition to another 693,000 that were sold internationally, according to the CPSC.

Four different models sold in multiple color combinations were included in the recall. There was also a special edition watch that was co-branded with Adidas, according to the recall notice. All of the products have a polyurethane band and 1.4-inch color LCD screen.

The watches were sold at major retailers nationwide including Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target from September 2017 through December 2021. The watches were also available on Amazon.com and Fitbit.com during the same time period.

According to the CPSC, Fitbit stopped producing Ionic smartwatches in 2020.