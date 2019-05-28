Ferrari teases hybrid supercar announcement: What to know

Luxury sports car maker Ferrari is teasing a Wednesday announcement that is widely expected to be the debut of its long-awaited hybrid supercar.

The Italian brand’s social media pages each featured a red and black image alongside the slogan “Dare to Imagine” and a reference to Wednesday, May 29. While the posts contain no other details, Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri said during a recent earnings call that the company would unveil the new hybrid by the end of May.

“It will be a top of the line hybrid with supercar performance and a true beauty,” Camilleri said at the time, according to a transcript.

A Ferrari representative declined further comment on Wednesday’s announcement.

While details on the hybrid are scant, Automotive News reported in February that the vehicle would have a V-8 gasoline engine with electric motors. German magazine Auto Motor und Sport said the hybrid supercar would likely cost more than $600,000 and would be capable of going from 0 to 62 mph in two seconds. Ferrari has not confirmed these details.

The hybrid supercar’s likely unveiling comes as more automakers focus their resources on the development of electric vehicles. Ferrari’s Camilleri said earlier this year that 60 percent of the company’s vehicles would offer a hybrid version by 2022.