Federal judge rules Google violated antitrust law

A federal judge ruled on Monday that Alphabet – the parent company of tech giant Google – broke federal antitrust laws as it reinforced its dominant position over online searches and advertising.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in the District of Columbia opens the door to a second trial to determine potential remedies to Google's monopolization of the search and advertising space. It marks the Justice Department's first victory over a monopoly in over 20 years.

The decision is the first major court ruling against Big Tech firms in a series of cases alleging that those companies have allegedly engaged in monopolistic business practices.

Reuters contributed to this report.