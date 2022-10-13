FCC planning to ban all US sales of Huawei, ZTE telecommunications devices: report

The Federal Communications Commission is reportedly planning to ban all sales of new Huawei and ZTE Corporation telecommunications devices in the U.S.

The agency also intends to ban the sale of video surveillance equipment from Hytera Communications Corporation, Hikvision and Dahua Technology Company, Axios reported Thursday.

The outlet said, citing sources with direct knowledge of the deliberations, that the move comes due to national security concerns.

Axios also noted that this marks the first time the FCC has banned electronics equipment on national security grounds.

The ban, however, is reportedly not retroactive and the order still needs to be voted on.

"Hikvision presents no security threat to the United States," a Hikvision spokesperson told Axios. "There is no technical or legal justification for why Hikvision should be impacted by the forthcoming Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules."

The FCC, Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision and Dahua did not return FOX Business' requests for comment.