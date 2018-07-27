Facebook and Twitter take beating: Is this the end of the social media era?

What goes up, must come down—and for social networks—that could mean Facebook and Twitter’s biological clocks are ticking.

Continue Reading Below

“At this point people should be aware that social networks have a life cycle,” Endpoint Technology Associates Founder Roger Kay said on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria,” on Friday. “I think that people have taken for granted that Facebook and Twitter are somehow permanent objects and they are not at all.”

Take AOL, for instance. In the Mid-1990s, e-mail, chat rooms and instant messaging took the nation by storm. At the height of its popularity, in 2000, it purchased Time Warner - the largest merger in U.S. history at the time.

“At one point AOL was so big it was able to almost eat Time Warner,” Kay said, “and then it disappeared almost.”

The merger crashed and burned, now nearly two decades later, AOL’s popularity has diminished in favor of social media platforms. But in Kays opinion, this popularity is beginning to wane.

Advertisement

Facebook shares plunged 19%, on Thursday, wiping out $119 billion in market value and recording the biggest one-day loss in the company’s history. It was also the biggest loss ever for a public company.

Twitter also tanked on Friday after it reported a second-quarter loss in monthly users. Questions surrounding alleged bias against conservative political figures by failing to auto-populate their names in the search box put the company in the crosshairs.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg TWTR TWITTER INC. 35.10 -7.84 -18.26%

Twitter has been struggling to redefine itself, Kay said, but the administration’s use of it as an outlet has actually helped.

And Facebook, which has been embroiled in controversy since mid-March after its’ alleged massive data leak to Cambridge Analytica, may have seen its’ highest point.

“I think we’ve seen peak Facebook and now we are moving into a new era,” Kay added.